Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 4 injured as truck falls into ravine in Kabirdham district

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 07:03 PM IST

The truck, with nine people onboard, plunged into a small ravine after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Chata village

Raipur: Five people were killed and four others injured after a borewell drilling truck they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Friday, police said.

Police said that the truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. (Sourced)
Police said that the truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. (Sourced)

The truck, with nine people onboard, plunged into a small ravine after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Chata village under the Kukdur police station.

Additional superintendent of police in Kabirdham, Pushpendra Singh Baghel, said that the vehicle was coming from Madhya Pradesh. “As per preliminary information, it seems that the driver lost control over the truck and the truck fell,” the ASP said.

Also Read: 13 dead, several injured as truck collides with trailer in Chhattisgarh

The officer said that three workers died at the accident spot, while others were taken to a hospital. “Two more died while being treated and four others are undergoing treatment,” he said.

Police are yet to identify the deceased. “We have registered a case and investigation has started,” the ASP said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 4 injured as truck falls into ravine in Kabirdham district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On