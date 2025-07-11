Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 4 injured as truck falls into ravine in Kabirdham district

Raipur: Five people were killed and four others injured after a borewell drilling truck they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Friday, police said. Police said that the truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. (Sourced)

The truck, with nine people onboard, plunged into a small ravine after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Chata village under the Kukdur police station.

Additional superintendent of police in Kabirdham, Pushpendra Singh Baghel, said that the vehicle was coming from Madhya Pradesh. “As per preliminary information, it seems that the driver lost control over the truck and the truck fell,” the ASP said.

Also Read: 13 dead, several injured as truck collides with trailer in Chhattisgarh

The officer said that three workers died at the accident spot, while others were taken to a hospital. “Two more died while being treated and four others are undergoing treatment,” he said.

Police are yet to identify the deceased. “We have registered a case and investigation has started,” the ASP said.