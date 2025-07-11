Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 4 injured as truck falls into ravine in Kabirdham district

The truck, with nine people onboard, plunged into a small ravine after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Chata village
Raipur: Five people were killed and four others injured after a borewell drilling truck they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on Friday, police said.
The truck, with nine people onboard, plunged into a small ravine after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Chata village under the Kukdur police station.
Additional superintendent of police in Kabirdham, Pushpendra Singh Baghel, said that the vehicle was coming from Madhya Pradesh. “As per preliminary information, it seems that the driver lost control over the truck and the truck fell,” the ASP said.