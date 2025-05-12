Menu Explore
Ten dead, several injured as truck collides with trailer in Chhattisgarh

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 04:28 AM IST

Raipur Superintendent of Police, Lal Ummed Singh, said the accident happened when the truck was returning from an event

At least ten people have died after a truck carrying passengers crashed into a trailer near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

Several others were injured and were quickly taken to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for treatment. (Representative image)(ANI)
Raipur Superintendent of Police, Lal Ummed Singh, told ANI that the accident happened when the truck was returning from Chauthiya Chhatti after an event.

Several others were injured and were quickly taken to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for treatment.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)

News / India News / Ten dead, several injured as truck collides with trailer in Chhattisgarh
