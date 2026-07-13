Truckers begin indefinite strike across Rajasthan against new regulations

Truckers began an indefinite strike across Rajasthan from midnight on Monday against the enforcement of new regulations, such as costly Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs), permits and e-detection challans.

The truckers said the government failed to put in place the infrastructure required for the implementation of the regulations. (Bloomberg/Representative)

The Rajasthan Truck Transport Sangharsh Samiti, an umbrella organisation of the truckers, said the government failed to put in place the infrastructure required for the implementation of the regulations, causing hardships for operators and vehicle owners.

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It claimed that around 10,000 trucks have gone on strike, and warned it could disrupt the supply of cement, steel, groceries, agricultural produce and other essential commodities if talks with the government fail.

The Samiti vowed to continue the agitation until their concerns are addressed. It said a limited number of companies have been authorised to install VLTDs and each unit reportedly costs up to ₹30,000. The Samiti said similar devices are available in other states for around ₹3,000. The transporters have demanded that more companies be authorised to install the devices and that the government immediately issue a standard operating procedure for the implementation of the new regulations.

A VLTD is a GPS-based tracking system that allows monitoring of a vehicle’s location, speed, route and real-time movement. The device has been made mandatory for certain categories of commercial vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Transporters said the government has continued the Temporary Permit system, but has done little to address the challenges long-distance goods carriers face. They say trucks travelling from Rajasthan to states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam are required to pay taxes and obtain permits in multiple states, significantly increasing operational costs. The transporters said they are frequently issued e-detection challans, adding to their financial burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transporters said the government has continued the Temporary Permit system, but has done little to address the challenges long-distance goods carriers face. They say trucks travelling from Rajasthan to states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam are required to pay taxes and obtain permits in multiple states, significantly increasing operational costs. The transporters said they are frequently issued e-detection challans, adding to their financial burden. {{/usCountry}}

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The Logistics and Transport Operators Association, Jaipur Transport Operators Association, Vishwakarma Transport Association, Jaipur Parchun Transport Union, and the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association have backed the strike.

Bhairulal Sharma, the Samiti president, said the e-detection challans, problems in VLTD installation, and the permit system were adversely affecting the transport sector.

Vishwakarma Transport Association chief Jagdish Chaudhary said transporters are not opposed to the installation of VLTDs but to the lack of availability of authorised devices. “The government has made VLTDs mandatory, but authorised vendors do not have sufficient devices. As a result, fitness certificates, permits and other essential formalities for thousands of trucks are getting delayed,” he said.

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He added that the government should first ensure an adequate supply of devices and simplify the process before enforcing the rules strictly.