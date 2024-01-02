Truckers strike enters Day 2, long queues at petrol pumps | Top Updates

In a widespread demonstration against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the nationwide strike by transport associations and drivers entered its second day, causing disruptions in fuel supplies and long queues at petrol pumps in various cities. Operators and drivers of private buses during a protest in Haryana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The BNS, which recently replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, has introduced stringent penalties for hit-and-run cases, particularly targeting motorists involved in serious road accidents who flee the scene without reporting the incident to authorities. Under this new law, individuals responsible for such incidents may face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a hefty fine of ₹7 lakh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government, in response to the ongoing protest, has urged the police to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders to mitigate potential shortages.

Officials have noted that the strike has disrupted the operation of dispatching LPG cylinders to the market. Packed lorry drivers, participating in the strike, are reportedly not reporting to the plant, causing a hindrance in the distribution process.

The impact extends beyond LPG, affecting other vital petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, and kerosene, as outlined in the letter from the Maharashtra Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection Department to all police commissioners and superintendents of police.

Gujarat

On Monday, protesters strategically placed vehicles to block highways passing through Kheda, Valsad, Gir Somnath, Bharuch, and Mehsana districts, leading to disruptions on routes such as the Mehsana-Ambaji highway in Mehsana and the Ahmedabad-Indore highway in Kheda. Burning tyres on arterial routes briefly blocked these highways, causing delays and a 10-kilometre traffic jam on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway near Kanera village.

Videos of the protests, including the long queue of parked trucks, circulated widely on social media, with commuters being advised to avoid affected routes.

Rajasthan

The protests also reached parts of Rajasthan, with traffic jams reported on major highway routes, including the Dholpur-Karauli route, Udaipur-Nathdwara route, Sawai Madhopur-Kota Lalsot route, Bhilwara-Ajmer route, and Anupgarh-Ganganagar.

Ashutosh Awana, spokesperson for the Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation, said, "There were jams on several routes due to the protest. Operation of roadways buses was affected, but it resumed after police intervention."

He reassured the public that the ongoing protests by transporters would not impact the operation of roadways buses in the region.