Trudeau refused 'Air India One' service offered by India, chose to wait: Report

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was held up in India for two days owing to a technical glitch in his aircraft, New Delhi offered him the service of Air India One, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The report said the Canadian side declined that offer and instead chose to wait for the backup. Trudeau and his team were supposed to fly out of India on Sunday evening, after the conclusion of the G-20 event in New Delhi but he could do so finally on Tuesday afternoon after the replacement arrived. The report that the Canadian side declined India's offer comes amid India-Canada ties turning frosty over the Khalistan issue. PM Modi in his bilateral meeting with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit raised the Khalistan issue and told Truedau that mutual respect and trust are essential for progress in bilateral ties. While PM Modi expressed concerns, Sikhs for Justice arranged a Khalistan referendum at a gurdwara in British Columbia.

What happened with Justin Trudeau's plane?

Justin Trudeau spent the additional days in India in the hotel with no engagement with the government.

Airbus A310 which was carrying Trudeau and other officials developed a snag owing to which he could not fly on Sunday. The alternative arrangement could be made only on Monday and Trudeau could fly out on Tuesday. The technical glitch drew controversy for Trudeau in Canada.

Trudeau stayed in hotel with no official engagement in India

As a result of the delay, Trudeau had to stay back in India but there was no official engagement. He did not have any event at the local high commission either. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was deputed to receive and see off him.

Both Trudeau and his son Xavier stayed at Hotel Lalit for the entire extended trip.

Xavier Trudeau accompanied Justin Trudeau on his visit to Jakarta where the Canadian PM attended the ASEAN-Canada summit

"No matter where we go, our focus continues to be on delivering for Canadians. That was true this past week, when we worked with leaders and partners at the @ASEAN Summit, in Singapore, and at the @G20org Summit," Justin Trudeau tweeted posting a video after getting back home.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.