Home / India News / Trump retweets ‘Bahubali’ meme

Trump retweets ‘Bahubali’ meme

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:55 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustantimes
         

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a meme showing him as the lead character from the 2015 blockbuster Bahubali — slaying enemies and romancing the leading lady— ahead of his departure for India via Germany. “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!” he wrote as he retweeted the meme made by a Twitter user.

The minute-long meme — titled “USA and India United!” —has Trump’s face superimposed on the leading character, who is fighting enemies, riding a horse, and a chariot with a character with first lady Melania Trump’s face superimposed on it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi— or his face— makes a guest appearance as well.

The character with Trump’s mask has also Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump on its shoulder in the meme with a song from Bahubali playing in the background in Hindi.

Several other memes featuring Trump’s face have been going around on the internet, but none of them had the president’s endorsement, as the Bahubali meme.

Trump, who is accompanied by Melania Trump, daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as several top officials will stop for a short break at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany and then take off for Ahmedabad. They will be in New Delhi later in the day via Agra.

This is Trump’s first visit to India as president. He was in Mumbai in 2014 for the launch of Trump Tower with a local partner. Even then, with the presidency nowhere in sight, he had spoken effusively of India and Prime Minister Modi, calling them both “amazing” in an interview with NDTV.

india news