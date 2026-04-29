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TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be announced at 2 pm, check list of websites

By Nikita Sharma
Apr 29, 2026 09:34:52 am IST

TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Around 2,676 examination centres were reportedly established in Telangana to conduct the exams and accommodate students across urban and rural areas.

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TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be announced at 2 pm, check list of websites (HT file)

TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will announce TS SSC Result 2026 on April 29, 2026. The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) examination, held earlier this year, will be announced on Wednesday at 2 pm. The results will be made live on the state board's official website. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:28:20 am

    TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates: Where can the students check results

    TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates: Once announced, students who appeared for Telangana State Secondary School Certificate class 10 exams can check their results on these websites-

    https://results.bsetelangana.org

    https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in

    https://bse.telangana.gov.in

    https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 09:01:46 am

    TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates: What time will the results will announced

    TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE updates: The results for Class 10 exams of Telangana state secondary school certificate will be announced at 2 pm on Wednesday, April 29.

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