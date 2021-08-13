T-shirts printed with vax certificates take a hit in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Two brothers from Malappuram in Kerala have started making customised T-shirts displaying vaccination details on them, exploring an opportunity amid the Covid-19 pandemic to make a quick buck.

The brothers, U Irshad and U Faizal, conceived the idea when the state government made vaccination certificates mandatory for shoppers, tourists and others last week. Customers have options to print vaccination certificates on sleeve, chest or back side of T- shirts.

“Initially we started making vaccination e-cards like ATM and other cards. Then we thought of giving a larger imprint and it turned out to be a big hit among youngsters. We have got orders for more than 2,000 shirts now. We charge each shirt ₹250,” said Irshad who is running a modern printing press with his brother.

The family is into printing business for the last 30 years. Irshad’s father founded ‘Imperial Press’ 60 years ago and it has now two branches in Kottappadi and Alathurpadi of Malappuram district.

“We are flooded with enquiries. We get enough requests in social media also. We can courier the shirts if customers are ready to pay the charges. Many are sending us vax certificates on WhatApp. Now we are printing maximum certificates on white shirts but colour options are also there,” said Faizal.

“We procure T-shirts from Coimbatore on wholesale price and make a decent profit. Yes, it is good to make hay while the sun shines.”