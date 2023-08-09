Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Wednesday claimed he was detained by the Mumbai Police as he left his house to commemorate the Quit India Day. He said he was detained at the Santa Cruz Police Station. “For the first time in the history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tushar Gandhi tweeted the march will take place as soon as he is allowed to leave the police station.

While the cops have not yet issued a statement, Tushar Gandhi, in his reply to Twitter users, said the silent march to August Kranti Maidan was 'seen as a threat to law and order'.

“As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs (sic),” Tushar Gandhi tweeted from the police station.

Quit India Day is observed on August 9 every year commemorating the beginning of the Quit India Movement. The Congress on this day passed a resolution demanding the British to leave India. Tushar Gandhi is an author and activist, the son of Arun Manilal Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

