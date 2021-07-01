Tussle threatens to cast shadow on the constitutional norms

New Delhi: The tussle between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is threatening another showdown in the upcoming assembly session that starts from Friday .

In a press meet on June 28, the governor hinted that he is not bound to read the text of the speech approved by the state cabinet — an age-old norm practised in India.

Article 175 of the Indian Constitution says, “The Governor may address the Legislative Assembly or, in the case of a State having a Legislative Council, either House of the Legislature of the State, or both Houses assembled together, and may for that purpose require the attendance of members.”

The subsequent Article, 176 (1), says, “At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the Legislative Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the Governor shall address the Legislative Assembly or, in the case of a State having a Legislative Council, both Houses assembled together and inform the Legislature of the causes of its summons.”

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, a constitutional expert, maintained that there is no doubt that the governor is bound by the text approved by the state cabinet. “Sad to see such a deliberate escalation. This is a far cry from Ambedkar’s conception avoiding two swords in one scabbard or two CMs in one state. There is isn’t an iota of doubt in my mind that a governor is bound by the text of the speech furnished to him by the state cabinet,” he said.

To be sure, in the past, governors have expressed reluctance to read out the cabinet-approved speech that usually hails the government and showcases its various initiatives. In Kerala, governor Arif Mohammad Khan initially refused to read two paragraphs of his speech in 2020 that related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Aact. Finally he read the paragraphs but told the assembly that he has “reservations” but he will read the CM wants him to read it.

A tussle between the governor and the state government hampered usual proceedings in Bengal earlier as well. In 2019, a session of the Bengal assembly ran for almost a year and Dhankhar alleged it was done to deny him the chance to address the assembly. “Never earlier in parliamentary history of this country an assembly has been in session for over a year without being prorogued. In the process wholesome practices including governor address in first session could not take place thereby depriving vital discussion,” he tweeted.

For this session, too, the government informed the governor’s office that live media coverage of his speech would not be possible due to Covid restrictions.