TVK, DMK accuse each other of horse trading after 35 crore cash for vote arrest

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday accused each other of horse-trading following the arrest of three people on a complaint by TVK legislator N Elaiyaraja, alleging financial inducement to vote against the speaker in the state assembly.

TVK alleged that IPDS is run by Senthil Balaji. (X/ @V_Senthilbalaji)

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State minister R Nirmal Kumar alleged that the three men were in touch with DMK leader V Senthil Balaji and were offering around ₹35 crore to each legislator. The DMK hit back, accusing the TVK of horse-trading and urging the governor to initiate a probe.

On June 29, Elaiyaraja filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai police commissioner, alleging that one Thirunavukkarasu contacted him, claiming to run a consultation firm called Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS) and was reaching out on behalf of a major political party.

The MLA alleged that Thirunavukkarasu asked him to vote in favour of a proposed no-confidence vote against speaker JCD Prabhakar, and offered him up to ₹35 crore as inducement.

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A case was registered at the D1 Triplicane Police Station and police arrested Thirunavukkarasu and two alleged associates Naresh from Tiruchirappalli and Thiyagarajan from Chennai on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said Naresh met V Ashok Kumar, the brother of former DMK minister and Coimbatore South legislator V Senthil Balaji, in Chennai, a few days ago. TVK alleged that IPDS is run by Senthil Balaji. “Inquiry disclosed that V Ashok Kumar, younger brother of former DMK minister and current Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji, met accused Naresh in Chennai. Further inquiry revealed that Thirunavukkarasu contacted the MLA and carried out the alleged acts on the instructions of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar.”

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Following the arrests, state energy minister P Nirmal Kumar alleged: “We have been saying continuously for the last 40 days that the DMK, Stalin, and his team have been trying to poach our MLAs... one of our MLAs was threatened by DMK members. This was backed by Senthil Balaji and his brother, Ashok... they allegedly offered around ₹35 crore...”

The DMK hit back, alleging that MDMK chief Vaiko had admitted that CM C Joseph Vijay attempted to buy two MLAs and urged governor RV Arlekar to take action. The two MDMK MLAs – TM Rajendran from Kadayanallur and S Senthil Selvan of Sirkazhi – won on the DMK’s symbol.

The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption must be directed to register an FIR, and ensure justice, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, three days after the MDMK walked out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and decided to back the ruling TVK.

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Nirmal Kumar denied the allegation, saying that the DMK was trying to save itself.