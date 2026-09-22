TVK ministers accuse previous govt of covering up Veeramani case, DMK hits back

Tamil Nadu law minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Monday assured a thorough probe into the Pocso case against granite baron R Veeramani and two others, who are accused of sexually abusing multiple minors from impoverished backgrounds at a guest house in Teynampet systematically over multiple decades.

R Veeramani

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Officials said that chief minister C Joseph Vijay directed investigators to expedite the probe on Monday. They added that a separate police team would probe allegations of bribery worth crores to stage an alleged cover-up.

Nirmal Kumar also hit out at the previous DMK regime. Addressing an event, he questioned why the investigation was halted despite the existence of video evidence showing the sexual assault by Veeramani.On October 6, 2025, a child rights activist submitted a pen drive to the Chennai Police’s Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Vice Squad which contained footage of the alleged assault.

“An issue involving a well-known industrialist whom he (Stalin) knew very well. How it has been covered up and hidden till now?” the minister asked.

“A case has been registered and investigation is under way. There will not be any procedural lapse on this. Whatever needs to happen as per the investigations it will happen. Stalin must answer such a huge process lapse has taken place during the previous regime,” added the law minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Minister Aadhav Arjuna, speaking to reporters, asserted that the chief minister had ordered swift action on crimes against women and children and said, “there will be no answers from the DMK to the questions raised by the law minister.”He accused the previous DMK government of operating a “compromised police force that applied different laws” to protect favoured industrialists, party members, and the then “ruling family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister Aadhav Arjuna, speaking to reporters, asserted that the chief minister had ordered swift action on crimes against women and children and said, “there will be no answers from the DMK to the questions raised by the law minister.”He accused the previous DMK government of operating a “compromised police force that applied different laws” to protect favoured industrialists, party members, and the then “ruling family.” {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters, DMK law wing secretary N R Elango firmly refuted the allegations of the ministers and said that under the DMK government, police had submitted to the court that the probe against Veeramani had been deferred till gathering sufficient evidence. “Probe was not dropped during the DMK regime,” Elango, a senior advocate added.

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If police officers had been bribed, and if the government had evidence against such officials, action may be taken against them, he said, adding that Nirmal Kumar must substantiate his allegations or face legal proceedings. “Specifically speaking, the DMK’s stance is firm. Whoever commits a crime, especially regarding sexual violence, must be given appropriate punishment.” added Elango. He added that the minister was allegedly trying to protect the accused by spreading misinformation. “Why? Because the threat of non-existent political pressure may force victims to step back without giving evidence. We believe that the minister’s statement is being issued precisely to help the accused,” he said, pointing out further 219 instances of sexual crimes were reported since the TVK government took over in May.

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CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugham also questioned why no action was taken on the 2025 complaint. “Which officials or police officers were forced by whom in the then- government of that day to not take action?,” he said.

Veeramani, aged over 80, was arrested alongside two of his accomplices, Shanthi (60) and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63) last month.The ongoing probe against the industrialist led to the identification of multiple survivors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by him over the past several years. Charges under the SC/ST Act were also filed against him after one of the survivors was identified as a member of an SC community.

(with PTI inputs)