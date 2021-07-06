Tweeting against Rahul Gandhi only criterion for Cabinet berths: Congress

Amid reports of a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Congress on Tuesday said the only criterion for allotting ministerial berths is the ability to tweet against Rahul Gandhi. “Ability to tweet against Rahul Gandhi is the only eligibility criterion for anyone to get a berth in the Union Cabinet. Nothing else matters,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. “It does not matter what they are doing for their country, for their government, or even their mandate.”

Khera made the comments while addressing a press conference on Congress’s corruption allegations against a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

The Congress last month presented video and audio recordings and claimed they show the involvement of Nimba Ram, the RSS leader, in Jaipur and Rajaram Gurjar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, negotiating a commission with a company. The company was given the contract of waste management when the BJP ruled Rajasthan.

Khera on Tuesday said after investigating the audio and video recordings, Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau has lodged a case against Nimba Ram and Gurjar under the Prevention of Corruption and Indian Penal Code’s Section 120 B (conspiracy). Gurjar was arrested last week.

Khera questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about what action will be taken against Ram. “The country is waiting and watching you.” Khera asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether the company involved in the case has done some work for his office or other offices of this government. He added whether the same kind of arm-twisting is done with other such companies to “enrich the pockets of the BJP”.

Khera wondered whether all the offices of the BJP and RSS being built in different parts of the country are being funded by “corrupt money”.

The RSS has denied any involvement of its leader in the alleged corruption case. “These kind of fake allegations are like an attempt of character assassination of a reputed person and all options are open to us to take legal action,” said RSS in a statement last week.

Rajasthan BJP media-in-charge Vimal Katiyar last month accused Congress of making the allegations based on fake video and audio recordings to defame the BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the RSS.