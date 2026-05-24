Twisha Sharma death: AIIMS team to return for more testing, second autopsy report ‘to take time’

Following the second autopsy of Twisha Sharma, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS Delhi, stated that the final report will require additional time to ensure a comprehensive analysis.

Ex army men and family members of the Bhopal alleged dowry death case victim, Twisha Sharma carry the mortal remains during her last rites at the crematorium, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI)

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Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe.

"Twisha's autopsy report will take time, since some laboratory test is needed, like histopathology and viscera tests," Dr. Gupta explained.

According to Dr Gupta, the team is expected to return to the national capital from Bhopal tomorrow, bringing with them a thorough record of the findings.

"A team of senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi will be back tomorrow with samples, photographs, video, and written findings," Dr. Gupta confirmed.

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{{^usCountry}} The last rites of Twisha Sharma performed by her brother Major Harshit Sharma at the crematorium in Bhopal on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last rites of Twisha Sharma performed by her brother Major Harshit Sharma at the crematorium in Bhopal on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS medical team listened to the family's concerns and assured them of a fair and unbiased examination during the second autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS medical team listened to the family's concerns and assured them of a fair and unbiased examination during the second autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The team listened to our grievances and assured us that the post-mortem will be conducted in a non-biased manner. We also gave our consent, and they started their work. We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing," he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The team listened to our grievances and assured us that the post-mortem will be conducted in a non-biased manner. We also gave our consent, and they started their work. We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing," he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also said the family is hopeful and satisfied with the transparency in the ongoing process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also said the family is hopeful and satisfied with the transparency in the ongoing process. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are all very hopeful and waiting. We will plan the last rites according to the time it will take. This is a big step ahead, and we are all happy that the transparency we wanted is coming forth," he said.

Another relative said the second post-mortem was crucial, alleging gaps in the earlier examination.

"There were a lot of shortcomings in the first post-mortem, and we have a lot of hope with the second one that will bring clarity on the things that were not there in the first one. The judiciary coming into action is a positive sign. Now that the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance, something will definitely be done," the relative said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

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Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after being absconding.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Twisha's family continues to demand an impartial probe.

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