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Twisha Sharma death probe: CBI gets 5-day custody of mother-in-law Giribala Singh

The central agency also got five-day extension of custody for Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband

Updated on: May 29, 2026 01:54 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Former judge Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of alleged dowry-death victim Twisha Sharma, was sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a Bhopal district court on Friday. The probe agency also got a five-day extension in the custody of her son and Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh.

Former district judge Giribala Singh being taken out of CBI office, to be produced before a court in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, in Bhopal on Friday, May 29, 2026.(PTI Photo)

Giribala Singh's lawyer did not object to the CBI's request for custody, news agency ANI noted in its report. This comes a day after Giribala was arrested after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the case.

Her son, Twisha's husband, was already under arrest, while her arrest added a major turn in the investigation.

Noida resident Twisha Sharma, who died on May 12, was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

 
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