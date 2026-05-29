Twisha Sharma death probe: CBI gets 5-day custody of mother-in-law Giribala Singh

Former judge Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of alleged dowry-death victim Twisha Sharma, was sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a Bhopal district court on Friday. The probe agency also got a five-day extension in the custody of her son and Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh.

Former district judge Giribala Singh being taken out of CBI office, to be produced before a court in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, in Bhopal on Friday, May 29, 2026.(PTI Photo)

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Giribala Singh's lawyer did not object to the CBI's request for custody, news agency ANI noted in its report. This comes a day after Giribala was arrested after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the case.

Her son, Twisha's husband, was already under arrest, while her arrest added a major turn in the investigation.

Noida resident Twisha Sharma, who died on May 12, was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

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{{^usCountry}} Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death remains underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death remains underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court of India had on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously. It also urged both the family of deceased victim Twisha Sharma and the accused persons – Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law, a former judge — to refrain from making public statements on the ongoing investigation into the death case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court of India had on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously. It also urged both the family of deceased victim Twisha Sharma and the accused persons – Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law, a former judge — to refrain from making public statements on the ongoing investigation into the death case. {{/usCountry}}

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