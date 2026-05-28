Twisha's character assassination, non-cooperation cost Giribala Singh bail: Inside late-night HC drama

Giribala Singh, retired judge and accused in the death case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, lost her anticipatory bail in a late-night hearing by the Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday, during which the HC cited non-cooperation in its order while the victim's side highlighted character assassination in its argument. Twisha's husband and accused Samarth Singh (L) and mother-in-law Giribala Singh in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI video grab)

In the hearing of the single bench, Justice Devanarayan Mishra observed consistent allegations, non-cooperation, heinous nature of offence, and trial court’s failure to consider evidence as main points to cancel the bail order given by Bhopal district court on May 15, according to an earlier HT report.

Twisha Sharma, a woman in her 30s, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a death initially suspected to be a suicide but later led to an investigation with allegations against her husband - Samarth - and mother-in-law of harassment as well as dowry demands.

The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A first information report (FIR) was registered on May 15 in the case and a trial court granted Giribala Singh interim bail within a few hours of the FIR registration while her son Samarth - who surrendered after 10 days of being missing - remains in custody of the CBI.

Why Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail was quashed In the late-night hearing of the Madhya Pradesh high court single bench, Justice Devanarayan Mishra observed consistent allegations, non-cooperation, heinous nature of offence, and trial court’s failure to consider evidence as main points to cancel the bail order given by Bhopal district court on May 15.

“The anticipatory bail order by 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offense punishable under sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hereby quashed,” the earlier report quoted the court as saying

After getting anticipatory bail, Giribala Singh is not cooperating with the investigation agency though several notices were issued to her for recording her statement and cooperating with the agency, read the order.

The HC also noted that the lower court did not consider several key facts such as WhatsApp chats, that suggest that the allegations are not only against Samarth Singh.

“It is also an admitted fact that the deceased got pregnant and it was terminated within two months. The complainant party has alleged on the accused whereas Giribala Singh has submitted that the deceased herself was interested in terminating the pregnancy. From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh but the trial court did not consider all these facts,” said the order.

On the claim of money transactions in the account of Twisha by Giribala Singh, the court said the marriage was solemnized on December 9, 2025 and money transactions were made from October 2025 to February 2026 and no money was transferred in the account of the deceased closer to her death.

“It cannot be said that Giribala Singh has transferred much money in the account of the victim, by that, it could be presumed that there was no demand of dowry in light of above factual aspects of the case and the allegation levelled against Giribala Singh,” it read.

Injury marks, 'character maligned' The court cited injury marks mentioned in the postmortem report. “As per postmortem report, the death was due to antemortem hanging by ligature but from the postmortem, it is also clear that six other injuries were found in the body of the deceased in which four injuries were on the left arm, one in ring finger and one is on the head and that was antemortem. From the query report, it is also clear that these injuries were not caused due to taking out the body from the ligature or carrying out to the hospital,” the order read.

The victim's family lawyer, Ankur Pandey, said the high court quashed the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh after considering submissions from all parties and objections related to the investigation.

Pandey said was also argued that after bail, Giribala Singh tried to malign Twisha Sharma's character and did not cooperate with investigators. "Considering these points, the high court quashed her anticipatory bail," ANI news agency quoted Pandey as saying.

The counsels of Twisha Sharma's family alleged Giribala Singh used her skills to tamper with the crime scene, PTI news agenncy reported. In those circumstances, the trial court was duty-bound to appreciate the evidence; hence, the order granting anticipatory bail to the respondent deserves to be quashed, the counsels said.

The police seized the CCTV footage from Giribala Singh's house during the probe on May 13, the report said, citing the counsels who told the high court that Singh, however, had the incident footage and leaked a selective short clip of the video recording on social media with the intention of tampering with the evidence.

Counsel for the CBI also highlighted the allegations that her husband and mother-in-law doubted her character when she was found to be pregnant and forced her to undergo abortion, PTI reported.

What did trial court order say The trial court order cited Giribala Singh's age to emphasise that she cannot flee. “Giribala Singh is a 63 years old woman and a resident of Bhopal, hence, there are no chances of her absconding and on that basis, granted anticipatory bail to the respondent,” said the trial court order which was quashed by the MP high court.

The high court heard petitions filed by the state government and Twisha’s father challenging the anticipatory bail granted to mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The CBI also filed an intervention application opposing bail.

Earlier, advocate general Prashant Singh, who was representing the state government, argued Giribala Singh violated bail conditions and said, “She didn’t appear on the dates on which notices were issued to record her statement. The accused failed to cooperate with the investigation: notices were issued five times, yet the accused party refused even to accept them. Ultimately, the notices had to be served via WhatsApp.”

The advocate general argued that bail was granted to Giribala Singh within an hour of FIR registration, calling the accused’s conduct a game of hide-and-seek.

“The trial court overlooked grave allegations and disregarded the case diary and prosecution’s material,” said the ADG.

Twisha’s family counsel Siddharth Luthra said the FIR was registered only on May 15.

“Old age alone cannot justify bail. The accused is 63 years old and trying to justify bail on the basis of age. Individuals of this background possess a thorough understanding of crime scenes and forensic procedures,” he was quoted as saying.

Amid the investigation into the death of Twisha Singh, the circumstances around which remain a mystery, Giribala Singh has been in focus for her remarks on her dead daughter-in-law that some, including Twisha's family, described as character assassination.

In one of her many remarks, Giribala Singh's love for flora more than humans was quite evident when she said her daughter-in-law did not water the plants despite claiming before marriage that she was fond of plants.