Twisha faced 'sustained psychological harm' from husband, mother-in-law: CBI chargesheet

Former actor-model Twisha Sharma died by suicide in May this year after facing sustained mental torture by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, according to a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, comes out of the court after a hearing in connection with Twisha Sharma death case, in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI/File)

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Twisha, 33, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after her marriage to Samarth, who is also a lawyer. In the FIR, it was alleged that Samarth had taken her to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought in dead to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma case: CBI files charges of dowry death, cruelty, abetment to suicide against Giribala Singh and son

In its nearly 600-page charge sheet filed before a special court in Bhopal on August 14, CBI has accused Samarth and Giribala Singh of “sustained psychological harm” on Twisha and charged them with abetment to suicide. The agency has kept the probe open into claims of dowry demands and dowry death.

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{{^usCountry}} “During investigation it has been established that accused Giribala and Samarth Singh have committed offences punishable under sections 85 (cruelty and harassment caused by husband and his family members), 108 (abetment of suicide), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma,” the charge sheet said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During investigation it has been established that accused Giribala and Samarth Singh have committed offences punishable under sections 85 (cruelty and harassment caused by husband and his family members), 108 (abetment of suicide), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma,” the charge sheet said. {{/usCountry}}

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Twisha, a former Miss Pune, talked to her sister-in-law, mother and father and informed that Samarth had become very aggressive and violent towards her, it said, adding the accused discovered her hanging from a gym belt at around 10.23 pm on May 12.

ALSO READ: In Twisha Sharma case, AIIMS' key report reveals skin tissues match gym belt

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According to the charge sheet, at 9.20pm, shortly before her death, Twisha messaged her sister-in-law, saying: “Ask him (Samarth Singh) to collect left over of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now.”

After the initial police probe and a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh high court to clear doubts and address the family’s allegations of lapses in the first autopsy performed by AIIMS Bhopal, CBI took over the probe and arrested Samarth and Giribala.

The second autopsy, conducted by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi, confirmed ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death.

"The cause of death is asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging which is suicidal in manner produced by the examined ligature material, the gymnastic belt with a ring," the charge sheet said.

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Forensic psychological assessment of diaries, chats, and CCTV footage indicated Twisha faced “hopelessness, sustained psychological harm and absence of support”, according to the charge sheet. The charge sheet recorded her statements mentioned in various chats about “character assassination,” questioning the foetus’s paternity after abortion, and pressure to transfer ₹20 lakh from her mutual funds to a joint account for investment in Chinese markets.

It said that on May 9, Twisha told her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol: “He (Samarth Singh) has crossed all the limits and he asked her whether it was his child or someone else’s, is that why I aborted it. I am feeling suffocated. I swear I will be able to find courage to finish myself completely… I will find a way to vanish.”

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CBI has sent Twisha’s iPhone and DVR data to CFSL, DFSS New Delhi for forensic examination. “The extraction may reveal incriminating material pertaining to the case against the accused...," the charge sheet said.