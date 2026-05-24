Twisha Sharma had plans to meet brother on May 15, was found dead three days before: Death mystery deepens

New details have emerged amid the ongoing probe into actor-model Twisha Sharma's death. The Noida woman married Bhopal resident and lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, died on May 12, and the mystery into the circumstances of her death just months after the wedding has deepened.

Twisha Sharma was found dead in her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

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Her family has alleged dowry harassment, mental and physical torture, but her in-laws, including retired district judge Giribala Singh, Samarth's mother, have denied them all.

HT has now learnt that Twisha Sharma had plans to travel to Ajmer and meet her brother Major Harshit Sharma on May 15, three days after she was found dead.

“She was scheduled to travel to Ajmer on May 15, where her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, is posted. We are examining why she took such an extreme step despite having travel plans," an official said.

Also Read: Giribala Singh's lawyer's outburst on camera, starts banging car's bonnet: ‘What kind of behavior is this’

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{{^usCountry}} Major Harshit Sharma drew focus after his sister's death as one of his audio conversations with her mother-in-law Giribala Singh went viral recently. Twisha's family said that it was evident in the purported audio that Singh was questioning her daughter-in-law's character. “In the audio, she can be clearly heard questioning Twisha's character...It shows her depraved mentality...Even now, she is speaking ill of her daughter-in-law,” Twisha's cousin Meenakshi Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major Harshit Sharma drew focus after his sister's death as one of his audio conversations with her mother-in-law Giribala Singh went viral recently. Twisha's family said that it was evident in the purported audio that Singh was questioning her daughter-in-law's character. “In the audio, she can be clearly heard questioning Twisha's character...It shows her depraved mentality...Even now, she is speaking ill of her daughter-in-law,” Twisha's cousin Meenakshi Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh is currently in police custody after absconding for 10 days. He surrendered before cops on Friday, produced before judicial magistrate first class Anudita Gupta on Saturday, and sent in police custody for seven days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh is currently in police custody after absconding for 10 days. He surrendered before cops on Friday, produced before judicial magistrate first class Anudita Gupta on Saturday, and sent in police custody for seven days. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Bhopal Police on Saturday said they have issued three notices to Giribala Singh, even as the retired judge denied receiving any word in this regard and said she would be happy to cooperate if cops reached out to her.

In a big development, Twisha Sharma's death case also reached Supreme Court recently, and the hearing is set for Monday, May 25. The matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

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