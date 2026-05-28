Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh seen feeding stray dog after quashed anticipatory bail

In the eye of the storm over the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, retired judge Giribala Singh was seen feeding stray dogs outside her Bhopal residence on Thursday, the morning after her anticipatory bail was quashed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh seen feeding stray dog the morning after the Jabalpur High Court squashed her anticipatory bail in death case(ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a video shared by news agency ANI, she can be seen laying out dog food at a tree opposite her house before stepping back into her residence.

Giribala Singh has been facing criticism over the death of Twisha Sharma, actor-model from Noida who was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.

Big setback for Giribala Singh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a legal setback for the retired judge, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her on May 15, three days after Twisha's death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a legal setback for the retired judge, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her on May 15, three days after Twisha's death. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent , the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80, 85, 3 of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed,” judge Devnarayan Mishra of the High Court noted in a 17-page order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent , the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80, 85, 3 of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed,” judge Devnarayan Mishra of the High Court noted in a 17-page order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Besides quashing the anticipatory bail provided by the sessions court, this also allowed all applications filed in favour of cancelling Singh's bail. Twisha's family lawyer welcomes move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides quashing the anticipatory bail provided by the sessions court, this also allowed all applications filed in favour of cancelling Singh's bail. Twisha's family lawyer welcomes move {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior Advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the victim's family, chipped in on the matter. “Finally justice is done in the Twisha case," he toldn news agency PTI.

“As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation.”

Earlier on the same day, a Bhopal Court had sent Sharma's husband Samarth Singh into the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation team, along with Samarth Singh, later arrived at Giribala Singh's house in Katara Hills area to further probe the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON