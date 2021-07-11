Home / India News / Twitter India names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer
File photo for representational purposes. (Reuters)
File photo for representational purposes. (Reuters)
india news

Twitter India names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer

Twitter has been facing the ire of the Indian government over its non-compliance with the new IT rules, which among other important requirements, mandate the appointment of three key personnel - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with more than five million users
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:50 AM IST

Social media giant Twitter, which is currently involved in a standoff with the Centre over the latter’s new Information Technology (I-T) rules, has appointed Vinay Prakash as the resident grievance officer for India. As per the information on Twitter’s website, users can contact Prakash at ‘grievance-officer-in @ twitter.com’.

Twitter has been facing the ire of the Indian government over its non-compliance with the new IT rules, which among other important requirements, mandate the appointment of three key personnel - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with more than five million users. All these three officers have to residents in India.

Earlier, the US based technological company had appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India. However, Chatur resigned from the post in June.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.