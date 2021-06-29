Twitter names new grievance officer for India

Twitter has appointed its California-based global legal policy director Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India in an attempt to fulfill the criteria under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021. The rules, however, call for an Indian resident for the role.

The appointment comes a day after the micro-blogging platform’s interim officer, Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed, stepped down from the post.

Twitter’s Help Centre page on Monday showed Kessel as the grievance officer for India instead of Chatur.

Earlier, Google had also shared the details of Joe Grier, a resident of California, for any “summons or notices in civil proceedings against Google LLC in India”.

A Google spokesperson, however, said that under the requirement of the new rules, it has appointed three persons in India.

