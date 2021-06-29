Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Twitter names new grievance officer for India
india news

Twitter names new grievance officer for India

The appointment comes a day after the micro-blogging platform’s interim officer, Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed, stepped down from the post.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Twitter’s Help Centre page on Monday showed Kessel as the grievance officer for India instead of Chatur.(Reuters file photo)

Twitter has appointed its California-based global legal policy director Jeremy Kessel as the new grievance officer for India in an attempt to fulfill the criteria under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021. The rules, however, call for an Indian resident for the role.

The appointment comes a day after the micro-blogging platform’s interim officer, Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed, stepped down from the post.

Twitter’s Help Centre page on Monday showed Kessel as the grievance officer for India instead of Chatur.

Earlier, Google had also shared the details of Joe Grier, a resident of California, for any “summons or notices in civil proceedings against Google LLC in India”.

A Google spokesperson, however, said that under the requirement of the new rules, it has appointed three persons in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves

Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to person cooking his signature dish is viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP