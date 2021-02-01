IND USA
Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'

The Central government on Monday told Twitter to indefinitely withhold nearly 250 accounts and posts “to prevent an escalation of violence”.
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Twitter has started restoring several accounts that were restricted for allegedly talking about 'farmer genocide' using the hashtag #Modiplanningfarmergenocide. According to people familiar with the matter, the government had told the micro-blogging platform to indefinitely withhold nearly 250 accounts to “prevent an escalation of violence”.

The Twitter accounts were withheld after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) issued directions under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. The withheld accounts included that of farmers’ collective Kisan Ekta Morcha, news magazine Caravan India, actor Sushant Singh, activist Hansraj Meena and former Lok Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim among others.

