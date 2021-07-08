Twitter says will appoint grievance officer in 8 weeks in line with IT rules

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Delhi high court had warned Twitter earlier this week on Tuesday that the company cannot take forever to comply with the country's information technology (IT) rules.
Twitter informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that it would take eight weeks to appoint a grievance redressal officer in compliance with the new IT rules. The social media platform also told the court that it is in a process of setting up a liaison office in India which will be the company's permanent physical contact address in the country.

The Delhi high court had warned Twitter earlier this week on Tuesday that the company cannot take forever to comply with the country's information technology (IT) rules. The social media platform "will be in trouble" if it does not appoint a resident grievance officer without any delay in line with the laws, the court had said.

Twitter had time till Thursday to specify a time frame within which it can appoint the grievance redressal officers as stated earlier. Following up on the matter, the social media platform told the Delhi high court on Thursday that it will be presenting its first compliance report in accordance with the IT rules latest by July 11.

In its court filing on this day, Twitter said that its India unit has already appointed an interim chief compliance officer and will soon designate two other executives for the time being to comply with the country's new IT rules. The company, however, indicated that its conflict with the central government over the IT laws may not be at its end yet. "While Twitter is striving to comply with the 2021 rules, Twitter reserves its right to challenge the legality, validity, and vires of the rules," it said.

