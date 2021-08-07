Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Twitter takes down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that disclosed rape victim's identity
india news

Twitter takes down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that disclosed rape victim's identity

Rahul Gandhi met the minor girl's family members earlier on Wednesday and asserted them that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch".
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(HT PRINT)

Twitter has taken down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a minor who was raped and murdered. The tweet that showed a picture of Gandhi meeting the family members of minor girl showed as 'no longer available' on the microblogging website for violating its rules. A click on the tweet led to a message that read: "This tweet violated the Twitter rules."

Posting a picture of his meeting with the minor's family earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi: "Parents' tears are saying only one thing -- their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice."

The action from Twitter comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and the microblogging site to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl's family. The commission said that it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in a tweet said that the child rights body took action after taking cognisance of reports which said that the Congress leader “sabotaged” the identity of the minor rape victim by posting the photograph of her parents on the microblogging site.

Gandhi met the minor girl's family members earlier on Wednesday and asserted them that he is with them on the path to justice and "will not back down even an inch".

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal ha filed a complaint in Delhi Police against Gandhi for allegedly disclosing the rape victim's identity, reports news agency ANI.

In his complaint, Jindal stated that Gandhi from his Twitter handle @RahulGandhi shared his own photo along with the parents of the victim, which becomes discloser of the identity of the minor girl.

