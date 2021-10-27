Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two accused get bail in drugs bust case
india news

Two accused get bail in drugs bust case

The special NDPS judge Vaibhav Patil granted bail to Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgariaon furnishing personal bonds of ₹50,000 each and one or two sureties in the same amount
Two accused get bail in drugs bust case (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday granted bail to two accused— Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgaria— arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drugs bust case. This is the first bail granted to any of the 20 accused in the case.

The special NDPS judge Vaibhav Patil granted bail to Sahu and Rajgaria on furnishing personal bonds of 50,000 each and one or two sureties in the same amount.

Sana Raees Khan, who argued for Sahu, told the court that the only allegation against him was that he had consumed ganja twice while on the cruise. However, there was no medical report and nothing was found in his possession. “My case is slightly different from the case of Aryan Khan. In his case also there was no possession but there were chats or messages. In my case, there are no chats or messages. The only allegation against my client was he consumed ganja twice on the ship and the maximum punishment was one year’s imprisonment, even if the charge is accepted to be true. The material seized from others can’t be foisted on him. Section 29 of NDPS Act of conspiracy was applied mechanically when there was no meeting of minds between the accused,” Raees told the court.

RELATED STORIES

Raees further argued that Sahu had been made a scapegoat in this matter because it has become a high profile case and it was a clear case of malicious prosecution. He pointed out the apex court rulings that the act of an accused cannot be used as evidence against the other.

Advocates Taraq Sayed and Vikas Bhawaniya argued for Rajgaria that nothing was found in his possession. They pointed out that in Rhea Chakraborty’s case also, the agency had arrested 33 people, however, not all of them were connected to each other. By adding the charge of conspiracy, the agency is claiming that whatever has been recovered from one, can be attributed to all, but the agency has failed to show any nexus between the accused.

NCB’s counsels Advait Sethna and Ruju Thakker, however, said that even after the raid and detention of several guests, Sahu had consumed ganja twice and 2.4 grams of ganja was seized from the security guard. The guard claimed that the ganja was given to him by Rajgaria.

Sahu and Rajgaria were arrested on October 5, after the holiday cruise returned from Goa.

On October 20, the special NDPS refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and two others in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bodies of five trekkers recovered from Sunderdhunga Valley in Uttarakhand: SDRF

SC verdict today on setting up panel to probe Pegasus row

CBI arrests serving Navy commander, 2 retired personnel and 2 others in alleged submarine project data leak

Agra: 3 Kashmiri students suspended for celebrating Pakistan’s victory in World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP