Two alliance leaders to take oath as ministers in Kerala's CPI(M)-led govt

The swearing-in ceremony for the minister-designates will take place at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan, with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administering the oath of office to the new ministers, officials said. HT Image

Earlier, the Governor approved the state government's proposal for the induction of two new ministers into the state cabinet.

On Sunday, the LDF announced a cabinet reshuffle and said that the new ministers would be sworn in on December 29.

Following the understanding among the partners in the LDF, Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League resigned as Transport Minister and Ports Minister, respectively.

When the second LDF government assumed power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance had agreed to allocate cabinet berths to four single MLA parties on a "sharing the term" basis.

The decision to share the term was made citing constitutional clauses that restrict the cabinet to 21 members.