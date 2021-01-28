Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocol

The police in Guwahati have arrested two people at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday evening for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols.

According to the police, personnel on Covid-19 duty at the airport had lodged an FIR against 12 people who forcibly came out of the airport without taking the necessary tests. All of them had arrived on a flight from Delhi.

The two arrested people have been identified as Dinesh Das and Jayanta Gogoi. It is reported that Das, a resident of Palasbari near Guwahati, is a peasant activist and was returning to Assam after taking part in the protests by farmers in Delhi on January 26.

“The passengers violated Covid-19 protocol and prevented personnel on duty at the airport from carrying out their job. We have no idea if these passengers had taken part in the farmers’ protests. They have been arrested for not following Covid-19 safety measures,” Nabaneet Mahanta, DCP (West Guwahati), said.

A case under Sections 353, 188, 270, 269, 294 of the Indian Penal Code and 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, malignant act likely to spread infection etc. has been lodged at the Azara police station.

Efforts are underway to arrest the 10 others named in the FIR.