Two arrested for double murder, injuring 3 kids during robbery in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police late Saturday night arrested a 35-year-old woman and her 25-year-old friend hours after they allegedly killed a woman and a teenage girl and attempted to murder the woman’s three minor children

The crime was committed at Saraswati Vihar locality under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area on Saturday night, police said.

The two suspects were identified as Uma Singh, resident of Lal Quarter locality of Ghaziabad, and her friend Mohammad Sonu who is native of Badaun in UP but currently staying in the same locality. The police said that the female suspect is a distant relative of the deceased and she along with her friend hatched a conspiracy to rob the victims.

The two deceased were identified as Dolly Thakur, 32, and Anshu Kumari, 16, who was a tutor of the former’s children.

Uma and Sonu visited Thakur's house at Saraswati Vihar at around 8.30 pm on Saturday. Dolly was in the house with her three minor children while Anshu was teaching them.

She was a resident of the same locality and student of class nine at a private school in Ghaziabad.

“The two suspects entered the house of the victim (Dolly Thakur) where they had tea and then overpowered those present in a room on gunpoint. Suspect Sonu shot Dolly in the abdomen and the 16-year-old tutor in the head. Thereafter, his pistol got jammed and he inflicted severe injuries to Dolly’s three minor children with a knife and grinding stone. Leaving them for dead, both fled the house,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Thakur’s three children including twin girls, Gauri and Minakshi aged nine years, and her son, Rudra, aged five years, suffered severe injuries inflicted with a knife and grinding stone but survived.

The incident in the house came to light when Dolly’s husband, Mahesh Thakur and her father-in-law returned from their work at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. They run an eatery at Chopla Market in Ghaziabad and had shifted to their new residence at Saraswati Vihar during Diwali last year.

The Ghaziabad police deployed five teams to trace the suspects after Dolly’s family also lodged complaint against unidentified persons for murder, attempt to murder and robbery as cash and jewellery items were also taken away.

“The most important clue was given by one of the two girls who told that ‘Amma’ (grandmother) had visited the house. The children used to call the suspect woman with this name. When we visited her house, she was present and revealed the plot to us,” the SP said.

“Meanwhile, her friend (suspect Sonu) was trying to flee the city and was spotted near Dasna by one of the police teams. He opened fire at police personnel and sustained an injury to his leg when police opened retaliatory fire,” SP said while adding that the case will be fast tracked in court and testimony of children will be of prime importance against the suspects.

Police also recovered the pistol that was allegedly used in the crime and the stolen cash and jewellery.