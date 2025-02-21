Menu Explore
Two arrested for threatening to bomb Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

ANI |
Feb 21, 2025 02:51 PM IST

The accused were identified as Mangesh Achyutrao Wayal (35) and Abhay Gajanan Shingane (22).

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Buldhana in connection with an email threatening to bomb the car of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. ( Praful Gangurde /HT photo)
The accused were identified as Mangesh Achyutrao Wayal (35) and Abhay Gajanan Shingane (22). Both are residents of Deulgaon Mahi Buldhana and were apprehended from Buldhana's Deulgaon district in Maharashtra.

An email threatening to bomb the car of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde was received at Goregaon Police Station.

Following this, an FIR has been registered under sections 351(3), 351(4), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused will be brought to Mumbai, the police said.

An investigation is underway.

