Two arrested in separate rape cases in Tripura

Two persons were arrested for their involvement in rape and attempt to rape on two minors at separate incidents in Tripura’s Khowai district in the last two days, police said on Tuesday.

A case was lodged against him under Sections 65(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and 4(2) of POCSO Act. (Representative file photo)

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In the first incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor neighbour at a village in Khowai district.

The incident occurred on September 19 when the accused forcefully took the 14-year-old minor to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her.

Police said that her parents came to the police station a day after the incident, after the minor girl remained unwell and shared her ordeal.

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“A case was lodged against him under Sections 65(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and 4(2) of POCSO Act, 2012 on Sunday. We arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Investigation is on”, a police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, a man was arrested over allegations of sexual assault of a 9-year-old minor after taking her to a nearby forest in Khowai district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, a man was arrested over allegations of sexual assault of a 9-year-old minor after taking her to a nearby forest in Khowai district. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused took her when her parents were away from home on Thursday. He fled from the spot after a few locals noticed the incident.

“We lodged the complaint against the accused on September 18. A case was lodged against him under Sections 62, 65(2) and 76 of BNS and section 4(2), 18 of POCSO ACT-2012. We arrested the accused on Monday. Investigation is on”, said a police officer.