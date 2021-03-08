Home / India News / Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19
india news

Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19

Four Chhattisgarh legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)

Two ministers in Chhattisgarh took to Twitter on Monday to announce that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

The two are health minister T S Singh Deo and revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal. No minister in the Raman Singh government has been vaccinated yet against the virus.

So far, four legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.

"No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practising self-isolation for the next few days," Singh Deo stated in his tweet.

The minister, who attended the assembly last week also appealed to all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if there are any symptoms.

Revenue Minister Agrawal, who also attended the assembly last week, also tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus.

"I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal to avoid going in crowded places, and to wear masks and keep washing hands," he tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items

CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt

Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows

No new taxes levied, Karnataka budget 'people-friendly': Yediyurappa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP