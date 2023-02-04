Two city cops dismissed for fining couple 1,000 over late-night walk

Bengaluru:

Police on Thursday dismissed two policemen for making a couple pay a fine of ₹1,000 over their late-night walk on the road in Bengaluru. The two policemen were identified as head constable Rajesh N and constable Nagesh R attached to the Sampigehalli Police Station.

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy said that both policemen were suspended on December 11 last year after a complaint was lodged by a man alleging threat and extortion by the two cops. On December 8, Karthik and his wife were walking back to their residence on the premises of the Manyata Tech Park after attending a birthday party at 12.30 am. The duo stopped the couple and told them that they were not supposed to walk in the area after 11 pm. They harassed the couple by questioning them about their relationship.

“It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony. A pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards?,” wrote Karthik on Twitter, tagging Bengaluru police.

“… this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers. Sensing trouble, we asked why we were being issued a challan. ‘You are not allowed to roam on the road after 11 pm,’ one of them retorted. Struck by the absurdity of the reason, we persisted: “Is there such a rule? We are unaware of it.’ ‘Literate people like you should know about such rules.’ he shot back,” he wrote.

“They showed us pictures of convicts and threatened us of dire consequences if we didn’t pay up. I could barely hold my nerve, while my wife was in tears. Perhaps realizing that they had pushed a woman too far and fearing the legal consequences, they changed track,” Patri wrote.

The duo later made the man pay ₹1000 as a fine using a QR code.

However, this online transaction worked against the former cops. After the complaint was lodged by the man. Bengaluru police commissioner ordered their suspension and ordered a probe by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Anoop Shetty. “During the probe, the allegation against them was proven right and the transaction on their mobile phones showed they had done similar transactions in the past as well. Based on this their dismissal orders have been issued,” said Reddy.

Two more incidents of similar nature took place in the following weeks. On January 16, two police constables from the Bandepalya Police Station were suspended for dereliction of duty after they “planted ganja (marijuana)” in a youth’s bag and extorted money in HSR Layout.

On January 31, a home guard attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was arrested for alleged harassment and collection of fines illegally from a woman and her friend at Kundalahalli Lake.