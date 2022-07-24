Two city police officers, one driver killed in car accident in Andhra

Two policemen from Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar station and a driver were killed while four others were injured after their car rammed into a divider in the Chittoor district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where they had gone to nab an alleged drug peddler, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Sunday.

“Officials from Shivajinagar police station were travelling in two cars last night in Chittoor over the information of drugs being transported. The vehicle met with an accident at around 3.30 am this morning, and one PSI (police sub inspector) and one HC (head constable) died. The driver (a civilian) also died,” Jnanendra said.

The injured have been moved to Vellore hospital on Sunday and are receiving treatment, he added.

A police team from Karnataka has rushed to the scene of the accident and arrangements have been made to bring the bodies and injured to Bengaluru, officials told PTI.

“@BlrCityPolice condole the death of Officers died in the accident while on duty, near Chittoor AP :#PSIAvinash #PCAnilMalik along with Driver - #Maxwell Injured: #PSIDeekshith #PCSharanabasava Injured will be shifted for higher treatment @CMofKarnataka @DgpKarnataka,” Prathap Reddy, the Bengaluru city police commissioner said in a post on twitter.

Karnataka has intensified its operations against drugs and has been trying to identify supplies coming from across the border.

“It is very unfortunate that two policemen and one driver were killed in an accident in the vehicle of Bangalore Police personnel who had gone to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh on duty,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Twitter.

According to the police, a large amount of Marijuana came from Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam in recent years. Synthetic drugs like MDMA were supplied from Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa among other places.

In just the first six months of 2022, the Bengaluru police registered 1,716 drug-related cases and booked 2,262 persons. The value of the items seized stood at ₹55 crore during that period as against ₹60 crores in the entire 2021, indicating that the quality and quantity per case have gone up sharply. In terms of quantity, the total drug haul was 3,705 kg in 2021 as compared to 2005 kg in 2022 until June, the police said.

According to police, they destroyed 4,353 kg of narcotics, 6,679 MDMA and ecstasy pills and 2,995 LSD strips seized between August 25, 2021, and June 26, 2022, HT reported.

In 183 cases last year, 141 accused were foreigners and so far, in 2022, there have been 53 cases in which 45 accused people are from other countries.According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 2020, Bengaluru reported the highest number of cases related to narcotics in the country.