Two college students were arrested for allegedly killing the owner of a paying guest accommodation in east Bengaluru after a dispute over washing feet at a water tap spiralled into an assault on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested both the accused and are interrogating them.(Representational)

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The victim, 37-year-old Madhav Metli, owned the PG on Kasturinagar Main Road where the incident took place at around 6.30pm. The accused were identified as 21-year-old Rakesh and 20-year-old Don Brightson

“The two accused are friends and were staying in different PG accommodations. They entered the PG premises and began washing their feet at a common tap when the altercation began,” inspector GJ Sathish with Ramamurthy Nagar police station said.

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Metli reportedly objected to the act and accosted both men, which led to the assault. Investigators said he picked up a cricket bat during the argument, but the two accused allegedly snatched it from him and repeatedly struck him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination at Whitefield hospital, said police.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused are pursuing degree courses in a private college and were drunk when the incident took place,” said Sathish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused are pursuing degree courses in a private college and were drunk when the incident took place,” said Sathish. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors were unable to save him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors were unable to save him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have arrested both the accused and are interrogating them. Further investigation is underway,” Inspector added the inspector. The case in the matter was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have arrested both the accused and are interrogating them. Further investigation is underway,” Inspector added the inspector. The case in the matter was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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