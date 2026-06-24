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Two college students arrested for beating PG owner to death over water tap dispute

The victim, 37-year-old Madhav Metli, owned the PG on Kasturinagar Main Road where the incident took place at around 6.30pm.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 02:35 pm IST
By Coovercolly Indresh
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Two college students were arrested for allegedly killing the owner of a paying guest accommodation in east Bengaluru after a dispute over washing feet at a water tap spiralled into an assault on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested both the accused and are interrogating them.(Representational)

The victim, 37-year-old Madhav Metli, owned the PG on Kasturinagar Main Road where the incident took place at around 6.30pm. The accused were identified as 21-year-old Rakesh and 20-year-old Don Brightson

“The two accused are friends and were staying in different PG accommodations. They entered the PG premises and began washing their feet at a common tap when the altercation began,” inspector GJ Sathish with Ramamurthy Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Family visit ends in horror: Bengaluru woman, partner flee after killing her parents and sister

Metli reportedly objected to the act and accosted both men, which led to the assault. Investigators said he picked up a cricket bat during the argument, but the two accused allegedly snatched it from him and repeatedly struck him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination at Whitefield hospital, said police.

 
bengaluru pg assault
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
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