Family visit ends in horror: Bengaluru woman, partner flee after killing her parents and sister

A 25-year-old woman and her live in partner are accused of killing her parents and younger sister inside their Bengaluru apartment after a dispute over the couple's relationship, police said on Tuesday, describing the attack as a triple murder before the two fled the city. The suspects, Shwetha and Kenneth (26), have fled the city and are being traced, police said. (Representative Image/iStock)

Police identified the suspects as Shwetha, 25, and Kenneth, 26, and said they are being sought in connection with the killings at Sai Green Homes Apartment in Dominic Layout, Sigehalli, within the KR Puram police station limits. The attack took place late on Monday night.

Investigators said Shwetha and Kenneth had been living together in the apartment for about two months. Shwetha's parents, who had travelled from their native village with her younger sister, were said to have objected to the couple's living arrangement.

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According to the preliminary investigation, an argument erupted at about 7.30 pm on Monday before the couple allegedly attacked all three family members with sharp edged weapons.

"The initial investigation suggests that the parents objected to the couple living together. During the argument, the accused allegedly assaulted all three family members with deadly weapons and fled the scene," a senior police officer involved in the investigation said.

Police said the mother and younger daughter died inside the apartment. The father managed to leave the flat and seek assistance from other residents before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

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An apartment security guard, Veer Bahadur, recounted seeing the family arrive days before the killings.

"Two days ago, Shwetha brought her father, mother, and younger sister from the village to the apartment. Her father kept their bags inside and stepped out for some time before returning. Yesterday evening, they went out and later came back home. Around 9 pm, I came to know that something terrible had happened," he said.

Police said search teams are trying to locate the two suspects and are reviewing surveillance camera footage along with other evidence. "Search operations are underway, and we are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to track the accused," the officer said.