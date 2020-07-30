‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s remarks came during the launch of Compendium on ‘CSIR Technologies for Covid-19 Mitigation’ on Friday.india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:02 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India has put up a strong fight against Covid-19 and continues to battle the pandemic with determination, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said during the launch of Compendium on ‘CSIR Technologies for Covid-19 Mitigation’ on Friday.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics