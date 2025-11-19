Two Congress nominees may be removed from voters’ list

In the forthcoming elections to the three-tier local bodies in Kerala, at least two candidates of the Congress-led UDF run the risk of not being able to fight the polls as their names are allegedly not present in the voters’ list. Congress nominee VM Vinu, a noted film director from Kallai ward in Kozhikode Corporation. (HT PHOTO)

The two candidates of the Congress are VM Vinu, a noted film director from Kallai ward in Kozhikode Corporation, and Vyshna Suresh from the Muttada ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The elections to both prominent urban local bodies in the state are fierce and competitive and underscore the need for each party to field strong candidates.

According to the rules of the elections, candidates must have their names enrolled in the voter lists of the local body from where they plan to contest.

The final voter list was published by the State Election Commission (SEC) earlier this month.

In Vyshna’s case, the rival CPI(M) alleged that the address she submitted as part of her nomination forms was incorrect and that her name must not be included in the voter list.

Subsequently, her name was deleted from the supplementary list published by the SEC after acting on the CPM’s complaint. However, in slight relief, the high court observed that removing her name from the electoral rolls without a proper inquiry appeared to be improper.

On Tuesday, the SEC held a hearing on the matter following the HC’s directions and is set to announce its decision on Wednesday.

Vyshna told reporters on Tuesday that she was optimistic that the SEC would decide in her favour, allowing her to contest the local body polls.

At the same time, the name of Vinu, who is seen as a mayoral candidate of the Congress in Kozhikode Corporation, does not figure in the final voters’ list of the SEC.

According to some reports, his name also does not figure in the 2020 voters’ list as well.

However, Vinu and the Congress leadership have insisted that he had voted in the 2020 election at booth number 4 in the 8th division.

Both Vinu and the party have alleged the role of the CPI(M) behind his name being absent from the list.

The Congress has nominated Arunima M Kurup, a transwoman, from the Vayalar division for the polls to the Alappuzha district panchayat.

The area is considered to be a stronghold of the CPI(M).

Kurup is the first transgender person to be fielded in any election in the district.

A former activist of the SFI and DYFI, student and youth wings of the CPI(M), Kurup (26) said she left the party after becoming disillusioned with it and aims to win the Left stronghold for the Congress party.