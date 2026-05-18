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Two Delhi HC benches to hear excise policy, contempt cases against AAP leaders

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against AAP leaders and withdrew from hearing the matter

Published on: May 18, 2026 01:42 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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Two Delhi high court benches will on Tuesday hear criminal contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s appeal against a trial court’s February 27 order discharging former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

On February 27, a trial court discharged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. (ANI)

A Justice Manoj Jain-led bench will hear the CBI’s appeal against. A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja will take up the criminal contempt proceedings.

An unprecedented face-off began on February 27, when the trial court discharged Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case, prompting the CBI to approach the high court.

On March 9, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stayed the trial court’s direction for departmental action against a CBI officer and deferred Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Kejriwal sought to transfer the matter from her bench. Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya rejected it on March 13.

On April 5, Kejriwal, and others sought Justice Sharma’s recusal, which she dismissed on April 20. Kejriwal informed the judge on April 27 that he would boycott the proceedings. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak wrote similar letters.

She said that Kejriwal orchestrated a campaign of vilification by circulating and criticising the order on social media to ridicule the court. She said his actions sought to sow distrust among the general public against her, attribute political influence and lack of judicial independence to the court, and undermine its authority.

 
central bureau of investigation arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
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