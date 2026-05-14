Arvind Kejriwal invokes ‘Gandhi ji’s Satyagraha' as Delhi HC refers excise policy case to Chief Justice

Truth has triumphed, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on on Thursday after the high court referred the Delhi excise policy case to the Chief Justice for transfer to another Bench as Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign of vilification ” on social media against her order.

Justice Sharma made several strong observations during the proceedings, saying the judiciary cannot be intimidated through organised campaigns on social media.

She said that she would not hear the CBI’s appeal against the trial court order discharging AAP convenor Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case, following the initiation of contempt proceedings. She observed that the law does not permit a judge who has initiated contempt proceedings in relation to a matter to continue hearing that very matter.

Also read: Delhi HC judge starts contempt against Kejriwal, then steps away from excise case

“I refuse to be intimidated,” Justice Sharma said, adding that even her children were scandalised and that the court will not surrender before such vilification.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma from hearing the excise policy case, citing a conflict of interest. But Justice Sharma refused to allow his plea.

Justice Sharma clarified that the court was not reversing its earlier order rejecting Kejriwal's plea seeking her recusal from the matter. However, since contempt proceedings had now been initiated regarding allegations directed against the Court and the judge personally, judicial propriety required that the main excise policy matter be heard by another Bench.

"The recusal issue stands concluded," the Court observed, while adding that the present controversy concerned subsequent acts allegedly amounting to criminal contempt.

Also read: 'Kejriwal tried to lower court's authority, will not surrender to villification': HC judge Swarana Sharma's top quotes

Justice Sharma also said that Kejriwal posted a letter at 10:00 am following the recusal, stating to boycott the hearing. Following this, several members, spokespersons, and office bearers also began circulating the letter and the video.

“The tone, tenor and manner were not of fair criticism. They (spokesperson) have run a campaign, and the social media campaigns questioned the integrity, impartiality of this court,” she said.

The judge also said that Kejriwal has attempted to “lower the authority of this court,” questioning "who gave the authority to Kejriwal to question that this court will not be able to decide their cases,” she said.