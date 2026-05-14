'Orchestrated vilification campaign': HC judge Swarana Sharma's salvo at Kejriwal on contempt proceedings

Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday said Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal had “orchestrated a campaign of villification” on social media against her order. Delhi HC judge (X/ HT photo)

The Delhi HC judge initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak while stating that they had carried out a social media campaign against the court.

Justice Sharma had earlier refused to allow Kejriwal's plea wherein he had sought her recusal from hearing the CBI's appeal against the AAP leader's discharge order. The high court judge earlier today said that following the order wherein she refused to recuse herself, the AAP national convenor had “adopted the route of vilification and intimidation.”

The high court judge further said that instead of challenging the order before the Supreme Court, Kejriwal had “orchestrated a campaign of villification” and “dragged the order” on social media with the intention to ridicule her.