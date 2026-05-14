Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    'Orchestrated vilification campaign': HC judge Swarana Sharma's salvo at Kejriwal on contempt proceedings

    Justice Sharma had earlier refused to allow Kejriwal's plea wherein he had sought her recusal from hearing the CBI's appeal against his discharge.

    Updated on: May 14, 2026 7:41 PM IST
    Edited by Arya Mishra
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday said Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal had “orchestrated a campaign of villification” on social media against her order.

    Delhi HC judge (X/ HT photo)
    Delhi HC judge (X/ HT photo)

    The Delhi HC judge initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak while stating that they had carried out a social media campaign against the court.

    Justice Sharma had earlier refused to allow Kejriwal's plea wherein he had sought her recusal from hearing the CBI's appeal against the AAP leader's discharge order. The high court judge earlier today said that following the order wherein she refused to recuse herself, the AAP national convenor had “adopted the route of vilification and intimidation.”

    The high court judge further said that instead of challenging the order before the Supreme Court, Kejriwal had “orchestrated a campaign of villification” and “dragged the order” on social media with the intention to ridicule her.

    ‘Refuse to be initimidated’: Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma

    Justice Sharma said that after she delivered the order on the recusal, the AAP leader had posted a letter on social media platform X at 10 am, announcing his decision to boycott the court proceedings.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/'Orchestrated Vilification Campaign': HC Judge Swarana Sharma's Salvo At Kejriwal On Contempt Proceedings
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes