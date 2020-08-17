Two die after clash at panchayat meet in UP

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 04:17 IST

A father-son duo was killed in Shekhupur village under Raniganj police station of Pratapgarh district when two groups clashed during a panchayat meeting to sort out a property related dispute on Sunday morning, police said.

Heavy force has been deployed and three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for negligence in taking timely action to avert the clash, police officials said.

According to superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh, a panchayat meeting was called to settle a land dispute between Dayashankar Mishra (60) and Chintamani Mishra.

During the meeting, a violent clash took place between the two sides in which Dayashankar, his son Anand Mishra (28) and Chintamani sustained severe injuries, Singh said. They were rushed to the district hospital, where Dayashankar and Anand were declared dead, while Chintamani was referred to a medi- cal facility in Prayagraj, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

Sub-inspector Rajesh Rai and constable Rama Yadav have been suspended for laxity in duty and one suspect, identified as Rajesh Mishra, arrested for the violence, police said.

(with agency inputs)