Two die in Bengaluru apartment fire

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:20 AM IST
Locals gather as firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a private apartment following a gas leakage in the pipeline in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

At least two people lost their lives after a gas pipeline leak caused a major fire in an apartment complex in Bengaluru.

“The incident of fire was reported between 4.35 and 4.40 at our control log,” Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey​, Director General of Police & Director General (fire) told reporters on Tuesday evening.

He said that the two casualties are suspected to be women.

The video of a woman in her balcony engulfed in fire went viral on social media as the flames and smokes spread for a significant time in the complex in Devarachikkanahalli in southern Bengaluru.

The grill on the balcony appeared to prevent her from jumping down as her clothes caught on fire until she collapsed. The identities of the victims are yet to be determined.

Pandey said that the preliminary information indicates that it was due to a domestic gas explosion and that the search was on for any other fires or survivors. He said that several persons in adjacent flats were evacuated.

“Until now, two persons have died. Now we are making an effort to take the body out,” he said.

The fire department has also deployed the aerial ladder platform, a new machinery that can elevate to a height of 54 meters, to check for any other fires in any other part of the building.

Joshi Srinath Mahadev, deputy commissioner of police (south-east) said that all evacuation was complete and people residing in adjacent flats were all moved out.

