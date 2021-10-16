Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two elderly sisters found murdered in Goa flat

The victims identified as Mangala Kamat, 76, and Jeevan Kamat, 68, were found dead in their flat on Saturday morning. The murder is the second in as many days that Goa has witnessed. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 09:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Two senior citizens, both sisters living together, were found murdered in their flat in Goa’s Ponda town, around 30-km from the capital city of Panaji, police have said.

The victims identified as Mangala Kamat, 76, and Jeevan Kamat, 68, were found dead in their flat on Saturday morning leaving the police with very few pointers on who might be behind the murder or what could be the possible motive.

“We are currently investigating the case and have obtained some initial leads,” a police spokesperson said also adding that the post mortem report would provide further clues on the manner and time of the murder,” said a police officer who declined to be named saying he was not authorised to speak due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The murder is the second in as many days that Goa has witnessed after a parking attendant was killed on Friday after he was assaulted by tourists from Karnataka during an argument leading to the arrest of the five tourists.

