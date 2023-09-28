Two electrocuted in Kerala after touching trap for wild boars

Two men were found to be electrocuted to death on Wednesday after they came in contact with an electric trap that was set up to capture wild boars in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said.

Police said the owner of the paddy field who had been taken into custody on the basis of suspicion confessed that he had set up an electric trap meant to capture wild boars in Palakkad district of Kerala.

The deceased were identified as Satheesh (22), a resident of Pudussery, and Shijith (22), a native of Kottekkad. They died reportedly in the early hours of Monday, according to police.

Palakkad SP R Anand told reporters on Wednesday, “Yesterday, the relatives of Satheesh and Shijith had filed complaints that the two youths were missing. Subsequently, we undertook searches and found that the soil had been disturbed near a paddy field. There was suspicion of bodies being buried there. Today, we exhumed two bodies from the area in the presence of the RDO, forensic and scientific experts and they were identified as those of Satheesh and Shijith by their families.”

He added, “During inquest, the preliminary finding was that they were electrocuted to death. The owner of the paddy field whom we had taken into custody on the basis of suspicion confessed that he had set up an electric trap meant to capture wild boars. He told us that when he saw the two bodies of the men, he panicked and was scared that he would get caught. To destroy the evidence and prevent being caught by police, he buried the two bodies in a pit adjoining the field.”

Ambalaparambu Veetil Ananthakumar (53), the owner of the paddy field who buried the two bodies of the men, has been arrested and will be booked on several charges including destroying evidence and using electricity illegally, the officer said. It will be probed if the accused had help from others in disposing the bodies.

The police officer also said that the accused had made deep cuts in the stomachs of the two men while burying their bodies.

Satheesh and Shijith were fleeing in the night in the area when they came in contact with the electric trap. Their two other friends had run in another direction after the four of them reportedly engaged in a brawl with another gang in the hours before the incident.

