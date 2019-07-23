Two held for stealing man’s bag and phone at IFFCO Chowk metro station

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a man’s bag after indulging him in small talk and promising him to get a confirmed train seat to Bihar through a friend, said the police

According to the police, the incident took place on July 19 at 12.30pm when the victim, Virendra Kushwaha, a resident of Kakrola village, was waiting at the Iffco Chowk Metro station and planning to take a train to his home town in Bihar. The police said two men approached him and told him that they were also going to their village in Bihar and he could tag along with them.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the duo told the victim that they knew a friend who was a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in the railways and would help them get a confirmed railway ticket. “The victim went along with them. They took him to Hauz Khas in Delhi after deboarding at the AIIMS Metro station. The duo introduced him to their friend, who told the victim that he would have to hand over his bag and phone for a receipt,” said Boken.

The victim gave his belongings, and then the three eloped on the pretext of getting a confirmed ticket, said the police. The accused men, identified as Ramprawesh, 24, and Bharat, 20, both natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were arrested from the MG Road Metro station on Sunday.

The victim’s mobile phone was recovered from their possession while his bag, containing his clothes, is yet to be traced. The accused men were produced in the district court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, said police. The third man is at large.

