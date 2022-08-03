Two hospitals designated for monkeypox patients, no need to panic: Karnataka minister Sudhakar

The Karnataka government on Tuesday named Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru as the designated hospitals for monkeypox patients amid rising cases in neighbouring Kerala.

“There is no need to panic about monkeypox. Govt is taking all precautionary measures, including thermal screening at airports and strict surveillance in districts bordering Kerala,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Tuesday.

The minister was part of a high-level meeting on monkeypox chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“Six Monkeypox cases have been reported in the country. Take appropriate measures for screening passengers at the airports. Take precautionary measures, which include sending the infected persons to 21 days of quarantine per the central guidelines,” according to a statement from the Chief Minister s Office (CMO), attributing it to Bommai.

The chief minister has directed officials to carry out awareness campaigns on the disease.

Out of the three suspected cases of monkeypox in the state, two have turned negative, and the test result of the traveller from Belgium is yet to be released, Bommai said.

“WHO (World Health Organisation) has declared monkeypox as global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on 22nd July. About 20,000 cases have been reported in 80 countries across the world. Six cases have been reported in India so far including 4 in Kerala and 2 in Delhi. No cases have been reported in Karnataka so far. There were three suspects out of which two in Bengaluru have turned out negative and another suspect, a Belgium National, found in Uttara Kannada district is subjected to a test and his report is awaited,” Sudhakar said.

The meeting comes as fear continues to tighten its grip in the southern state, which has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 infections as well as loss of life and livelihood due to heavy rains across Karnataka.

At least five cases of monkeypox have been reported in neighbouring Kerala, including one death, adding to fears that the disease could be transmitted by people travelling across the busy border between the two states.

Sudhakar said that confirmed cases of monkeypox will be isolated and treated for 21 days until the rashes on the skin are cured.

He added that fever, rashes on the skin, and swelling of lymph nodes are common symptoms of monkeypox and the state government has already issued a circular for mandatory thermal screening at airports and other entry points.

“All district administrations have been alerted and instructed to take precautionary measures, and particularly strict vigil is kept on districts bordering Kerala. Studies indicate that monkeypox is not as contagious as Covid, and it spreads only when a person is in prolonged contact with the infected person. However, I appeal to people to maintain hygiene and follow all precautionary measures,” he said.