Two hotel staffers arrested for assaulting Russian woman in Goa

PANAJI: Two hotel employees were arrested in North Goa’s Morjim for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old Russian woman tourist in a bid to rob her, police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by Aigul Davletianova (30), two men entered her hotel room through a window around 3 am when she was sleeping, said a senior police officer.

As she woke up, the accused caught hold of her hands and tried to cover her mouth with hands, causing her injuries, the officer added, quoting from the complaint.

The two accused fled as she managed to get up and free herself, the officer added.

“During the investigation, all staff at Grand Inn hotel, Morjim, were rounded up and after interrogation, two suspects —Abinash Goria (29), working as a waiter, and Mohammed Khan (26), an electrician in the hotel — confessed to the crime,” said North Goa Superintendent of police Nidhin Valsan. “Both have been arrested.”

A first information report (FIR) under Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Pernem police station.

The two accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in four-day police custody.

The tourist has received minor injuries, police said.