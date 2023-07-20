2 booked over murder of DYFI activist in Kerala

Kochi: Two people were taken into custody following the murder of a 21-year-old activist of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth outfit of Communist Party of India (Marxist), in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, police officers said on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Ambadi, a member of the Devikulangara regional committee of DYFI, died on Tuesday evening after he was stabbed in the neck by some bike-borne assailants in the middle of the road in Kayamkulam. He was attacked after he reportedly got into an argument with the assailants. Though he was rushed to the taluk hospital in Kayamkulam, where he succumbed to the injuries.

A police officer from the Kayamkulam station said two men, purportedly involved in the crime, have been taken into custody. No arrests have been made yet and the probe is going on.

However, no information related to political motives behind the crime was disclosed by the officer.

“A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan visited the family of the victim and paid his condolences. In a statement, he claimed that Ambadi was killed by a gang, linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for objecting to their alleged involvement in the drugs trade. “For some time, a drug mafia has been operating in Kayamkulam creating obstacles for the smooth conduct of people’s lives here and the DYFI has taken a tough stand against it. They took revenge by claiming the life of Ambadi,” he said.

