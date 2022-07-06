Two Indians shot dead in Myanmar near border: Report

Two people of Tamil origin were shot dead in the Tamu area of Myanmar, bordering Manipur, on Tuesday, according to media reports in the neighbouring country that Indian authorities were trying to corroborate.

B. Go Lianmang, superintendent of police of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, said: “We can’t verify or deny that two Indians have been killed in Tamu on the Myanmar side. We heard reports about it late on Tuesday, and are trying to get in touch with authorities on the other side. We should have all details by Wednesday.”

A report published in local Myanmar media outlet Khit thit news agency said that the two were shot dead in Tamu town in north-west Myanmar bordering Manipur. They were identified in the report as P Mohan, 28, and M Iyarnar, 35.

According to a treaty between India and Myanmar, people from both sides of the border can travel up to 16km on either side every day and have to return by 4 pm.

