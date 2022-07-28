Two ‘jihadi’ modules with links to Bangladesh outfit busted in Assam; 10 nabbed

Assam police on Thursday claimed to have busted two ‘jihadi’ modules with links to a terror outfit in Bangldesh and nabbed 10 people in the past 48 hours, officials informed.

One module was busted in Barpeta district in lower Assam, while the other was in Morigaon district of central Assam. Police say both have links with Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is part of Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

“Action has been taken against jihadi modules and this is part of a coordinated effort with national agencies. There are several jihadi elements in Assam with links to radicalised outfits in Bangladesh. This happens because of the state’s close proximity with the neighbouring nation,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This is not the first instance of jihadis with Bangladeshi links nabbed in Assam. In March and April, 10 residents of Barpeta district and a Bangladeshi national with links to ABT were arrested in the state.

“On Wednesday, Bongaigaon district police had arrested one Abbas Ali from Goalpara district for links with ABT and also for sheltering a jihadi from Bangaldesh in his house. Based on his interrogation, 8 more people, 7 in Barpeta district and one in Guwahati, have been nabbed,” said Additional DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath.

On the other hand, the police in Morigaon have arrested one Mufti Mustafa Ahmed from Moirabari for links with ABT. The accused used to run a madrasa in the district, which the police have sealed following his arrest.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ahmed used to regularly receive money since 2020 from a Bangladesh national with jihadi links. He had also sheltered two Bangladeshi nationals at his home till January, 2022, police said.

“We recovered jihadi literature and videos from Ahmed’s house. There’s very strong evidence against him. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to 12 days police custody. The other persons are being questioned for more information,” said Nath.

